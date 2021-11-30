Fire danger drops briefly before warm and gusty weather returns

(WOWK) — After a few dry days, rain returns to the region on Wednesday, mainly from mid morning until just a few hours after sunset.

Predictor model output for rainfall 3 p.m. Wednesday

Because the system is moving quickly and also because it’s running into dry air, the amounts of rainfall are expected to be light.

There have been fires reported at the New River Gorge National Park due to the dry conditions.

Once the rain goes past the region, the warm, dry weather picks back up again on Thursday. Wind gusts could top 20-30 mph briefly locally while the high mountains of West Virginia and the hilltops of the Eastern Panhandle could see wind gusts jump above 50 mph. That creates an obvious return of wild and brush fire danger.

Model output for wind gust speeds in mph Thursday afternoon

The next chance of rain has shifted back until late Sunday on the weather models instead of Saturday which is an interesting shift.

