Fire danger increases Thursday due to winds and dry conditions

(WOWK) – Dry and warm conditions pose an increased risk for forest fire or wild fire danger across the western half of the WOWK viewing area on Thursday.

The ingredients for increased fire danger include dry ground, dry air, stronger winds, sunshine and low humidity values. This time of year there is also a layer of dry, crunchy leaves on the forest floor that can burn rapidly if ignited. The strongest winds in our area will be from the Ohio River to the north and west under mostly clear skies and low humidity values on Thursday.

A good measure of moisture in the air is the dewpoint temperature. A value in the 30s is considered to be very dry.

Predictor model output for dewpoint temperatures Thursday – 30s indicate dry air

Wind speeds above 20 mph can easily spread embers should they ignite available “fuel” in the form of vegetation or debris. Winds should be stronger in the peak heat of the day Thursday and in particular north and west of the Ohio River where gusts could jump to 30 mph.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Thursday afternoon

In Ohio there is a Special Weather Statement about the increased fire danger while in eastern Kentucky there is an actual Fire Weather Watch which reads as follows:

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WIND...Southwest winds will increase to around 15 mph, with gust of 20 to 25 mph late Thursday morning into early Thursday evening. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidities will bottom out between 20 and 25 percent in most locations by Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

If any new advisories or even fire weather warnings are issued for the area you will see them here on our weather alert page or you can download the StormTracker 13 weather app for free right here.

In West Virginia the forest fire season burning ban runs from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In Kentucky and Ohio the restricted hours are 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.