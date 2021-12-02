Fire threat to continues into weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A very dry November and a dry start to the month of December will continue to keep the fire risk around for the next few days in the Tri-State.

The combination of relatively low humidity, persistent dry conditions and warm temperatures the last few days along with breezy wind gusts have kept the issue ongoing.

Our weather system uses satellite to help detect the largest fires, which right now are burning along the Pike County/Buchanan County border, as well as in eastern Kanawha County near Cabin Creek in our area.

In addition, the brush fire in the New River Gorge near Beauty Mountain has increased to 150 acres in size but is about 50 percent contained, which is great news.

Our next big soaker of rain arrives on Wednesday, though a few showers on Monday should help too – however, wind gusts on Monday could be strong enough to cause a few power outages. More on that soon!