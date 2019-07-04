Fireworks weather update for Thursday July 4, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fireworks display organizers and meteorologists are hoping for a repeat of Wednesday night weather in many areas as some heavy rain avoided some of the larger fireworks displays and downpours also dried out rapidly after the sun set in the area.

StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins thinks we’ll see the same things happen again Thursday.

“We should see storms really pop once again around 2 p.m. and fade rapidly around 8 p.m. just like Wednesday night,” said Adkins.

Predictor model output for 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019

Predictor model output shows only a few showers in the area as the rain cooled air and lack of daytime heating once the sun goes down should stop fueling updrafts needed to continue showers.

Temperatures are expected to be very warm in the 70s and it should be very humid. During the day look for sun and clouds along with those scattered showers and storms with highs in the 80s. Bring hats, sunglasses and keep an umbrella handy as you go to outdoor events through the day.

A flash flood watch continues for parts of the region until late Thursday due to the nature of the possible torrential downpours.