First below average Memorial Day temperatures in 15 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It will be a gorgeous day for Memorial Day across the Tri-State, as we should see a return of sunshine back into the region.

If you have to travel in the morning, the weather will be a good setup for patchy dense fog. This will likely linger around through mid-morning, which will cause some visibility issues. Thankfully, that will dissipate and mostly sunny skies will then be the dominate weather for the remainder of the day!

Temperatures will be cooler than average. We should have highs around 80 this time of the year, but highs this year on Memorial Day will be around 75 degrees. Here’s a look at highs the past five years on Memorial Day:

2021 (forecast): 75

2020: 90

2019: 82

2018: 88

2017: 79

2016: 87

An interesting fact for the watercooler for you: This will be the first Memorial Day where high temperatures were below average since May 30th, 2005! We’ve had 15 straight Memorial Days where we were at the average high temperature or warmer!

Thank you to all who have sacrificed! Thank you also to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and to their families who live with their sacrifice.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.