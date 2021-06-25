First bona fide heatwave ahead for Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our first heatwave of 2021 is here!

We’ll be seeing the heat build and the humidity increase throughout the weekend and into next week.

Expect high temperatures around 90, however with the humidity, heat index values will be between 91 and 95.

This pattern will last through the end of the next work week, when a frontal boundary will finally cross. Until then, expect temperatures to remain high!

Don’t forget to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on being out for extended periods of time. Check out on the kiddos, the elderly and the pets as well!