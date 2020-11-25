First call for football weather: Oklahoma at WVU Saturday night

(WOWK) – Saturday night, the Oklahoma Sooners roll into Morgantown to take on the WVU Mountaineers and, as has been the case in past OU visits, the temperatures should be rather chilly for the game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium and the temperature will be on the chilly side. Temperatures will start near 40 degrees and drop into the mid 30s toward the end of the game with light wind and more clear spots than clouds.

This is a limited attendance game. WVU Athletics released the following statement about fan attendance Tuesday:

The stadium will operate at 25% capacity as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All fans should self-evaluate prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician. Fans must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter the stadium. Face coverings should always be worn while fans are inside the stadium with the temporary exception of when eating and drinking. Face shields should only be worn in combination with a face mask. Fans should provide their own face coverings. Fans are asked to practice physical distancing at all times whether that’s in the ticket lines, at the gates, in line at concessions or restrooms and while in the seating areas. WVU ATHLETICS

