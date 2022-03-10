(WOWK) – Mother Nature is moody and she’s taking it all out on us! Yes, she’s going to punish us with a March snow storm and it’s going to total up across the region.

The snow will move in around midnight across the Ohio River Valley and then make some progress across our area as it pushes southeast.

The snow will be heavy enough from 2 to 6am that it will overcome the warm ground temperatures. Even though the initial snow will melt, that would only melt for about the first 30 minutes or so. After that, things will pile up. The good news, most of us are sleeping and road crews will have a great chance to clean up the mess and the main roads will be in good shape by 9 or 10am.

Here’s a look at the snow total forecast, we will update this as new model data comes in.

And we must remind you to set your clocks forward one hour Sunday morning at 2am…but who really does that at 2am?!?

And how about spring?!