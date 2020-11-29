First call snow: Tri-state likely to see first snow of season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Snow lovers rejoice, as it appears our first snow is on the horizon for our region Monday night into Tuesday!

SUMMARY

Our first ‘real’ snow (1 inch of accumulation) appears likely for many folks in our region this week.

Timing of snow will be Monday night into Tuesday, with rain transitioning to snow during the afternoon and evening Monday.

Snow will fall throughout the day Tuesday, waning by the late afternoon.

Lowlands will generally see 1-2″, with WV mountaintops seeing several inches of snow.

Black ice is a BIG threat Tuesday night into Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s.

A strong area of low pressure will begin to approach the region Sunday evening. We’re dry until then – with rain moving up from south to north across the tri-state during the overnight hours Sunday night into early Monday.

It’s all rain during the day Monday – though with a counter-clockwise flow thanks to our area of low pressure to our southwest, we will likely see periods of dry conditions Monday. It’s all rain through until the area of low pressure moves to our north/northeast, which will allow a west/northwest flow to begin to strike the region, cooling us down quickly.

We’ll see the rain transition to snow slowly but surely during the late afternoon into the overnight hours Monday, and the snow will last through much of the day Tuesday. The snow will continue through the middle afternoon, where it will then begin to subside slowly.

Black ice will be a BIG threat Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as air temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Combine that with very wet roadways from rain on Monday and snow Tuesday – ice will be a big there.

There are still a few unknowns to hash out with this storm, which should mostly be answered by Sunday.

UNKNOWNS

How quickly will the rain transition to snow? At this point, it appears that the snow will be delayed quite a bit in WV which should keep those totals down. However, in places like southern Ohio, that transition could be a bit quicker, which could elevate totals in that area.

At this point, it appears that the snow will be delayed quite a bit in WV which should keep those totals down. However, in places like southern Ohio, that transition could be a bit quicker, which could elevate totals in that area. Will roadways be cold enough? It’ll take time, but they will get cold enough for snow to form – and therefore slick spots. Gusty wind Tuesday afternoon will allow the surface of the roadway to cool quickly.

It’ll take time, but they will get cold enough for snow to form – and therefore slick spots. Gusty wind Tuesday afternoon will allow the surface of the roadway to cool quickly. When will the storm exit? It appears to be exiting quicker and quicker each day – with all indicators now showing many areas dry by Tuesday evening instead of Wednesday afternoon like yesterday.

Most of us will see around an inch of snow in the valleys, with the hilltops collecting around two inches of snow. I think at this point the only spots that could see an adjustment to the snowfall map is across southern Ohio, where an additional inch or two of snow is possible. I’m holding off on changing that right now until I see where the transition line to snow sets up during the afternoon Monday.