First of two winter storms to arrive Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have two storm systems that will be impacting the tri-state this week and the first one will be here on Monday.

It’s not a high-impact event for the lowlands, as temperatures will likely be too warm us – but we should at least see some snow – it’s just not going to stick down in the lowlands.

Predictor is highlighting two wintry events for our region this weekend, the first of which moves into the region tonight into the early morning Monday. We’ll start off as all rain, but we’ll see a switchover to snow in the lowlands as we head toward sunrise. Tap through Predictor below to see the precipitation transition for your neighborhood!

Air temperatures will be above freezing for the lowlands, and that’s why we won’t see much accumulation. Ground surfaces are above freezing, too. However, over the mountains it’s a different story! We’ll see the snow stick in those areas and several inches of snow is a good bet along US-219 and US-250 east.

Meanwhile, road temperatures will be several degrees above freezing, so slick travel is not expected for our region.

In total, we’re not expecting any accumulations basically until you get east of the WV Turnpike or east of US-19. A brief dusting could be possible in the lowlands if a very heavy burst of snow rolls through – but that’s just because the snow accumulation would out-pace the melting rate of the snow on surfaces that will be above freezing. With that said, lowland impacts are expected to be small as shown below, but are expected to be more substantial farther east into the mountains.

We are continuing to keep an eye on our Wednesday storm. There are many details that still need to be hashed out before a snowfall map comes out. The threat for a light accumulation even for the lowlands at this time is possible. We’ll keep you updated!

