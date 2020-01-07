First Snow Of 2020 Moves In, Some Stay Dry

It came as no surprise to many people, after watching Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Joe Fitzwater forecast the snow over the last few days, that the snow was actually coming. But everyone wasn’t going to see snow. Mother Nature decided to keep this snow in a very tight area.

Snow was moving in around 4:00AM in southeast Kentucky and by 5AM there was a good dusting of snow in Pikeville, KY. By 5:30 it was snowing hard in Logan, WV and by 7AM the snow was coming down rapidly in Charleston, WV.

Wrecks became the theme along US 119, I-79, I-64 and I-77 with many other roads seeing drivers slip, slide and clog up the roads altogether.

Snow totals really cranked up along Corridor G with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches in Logan, Boone, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo and Kanawha counties in West Virginia. Kentucky saw some good 1 to 3 inch totals reported across Johnson, Pike, Martin and Floyd counties.

Across Ohio, mainly flurries flew by with some folks just seeing clouds for the morning. No travel problems were reported around Huntington or points to the west and north.

Downtown Charleston

The sunshine will take over for the afternoon with tons of sunshine expected on Wednesday as well. Melting will occur Wednesday but be in full force on Thursday with highs in the 50s. Late day rain on Friday with temps in the 60s too.

Record heat is expected Saturday with rain showers and highs in the low 70s.