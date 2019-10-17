First snow of the season in West Virginia

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A cold front that passed through West Virginia Wednesday morning brought the first snow of the season to the Mountain State! Snow showers began late on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with gusty, northwest winds that help draw moisture off of Lake Michigan. That moisture, combined with a cold, Canadian air mass that produced the dusting of snow at Snowshoe, West Virginia.

“There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “And it’s right on schedule. We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.”

The snow at 4,484 feet above sea level is a true sign that fall is firmly in place. The snow won’t stick around as a warm-up for the weekend is in store but there will still be a chilly start in the upper 30s for Bridge Day on Saturday.



Photo Courtesy of Snowshoe

