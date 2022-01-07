First snowfall of the year leads to icy, messy, dangerous traffic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It only took a couple of hours to turn the entire City of Charleston white with snowfall Thursday.

This meant chaos for some drivers.

At around 4 p.m. everyone was trying to beat the snowfall and make it home as soon as possible.

There were cars on the side of the road stuck in the snow, cars traveling at five miles per hour with their emergency flashers on, and cars zigzagging down Corridor G.

Ron Anderson, a truck driver, was making his way from Charlotte, North Carolina to Louisville, Kentucky on the I-64.

“You got people out here who they see a couple of snowflakes and they lose all common sense, and you got your cowboy drivers out there who think they can drive through anything,” said Anderson.

Still, the roads were so treacherous, at American Towing, even they said they were having trouble getting to the cars stuck in ditches.

On the I-77 north, a fatal accident happened when the snow started to fall.

The snow also led to surrounding businesses closing early due to a lack of customers, like at Cozumel Mexican Restaurant in South Charleston.

“We’re at work but we’re dead, there’s nobody out, there’s a lot of snow, it’s cold, nobody wants to come eat,” said Ricky, an employee at the restaurant.

By nightfall, the roads had cleared up and downtown Charleston received six inches of snowfall.