(WOWK) – The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center has announced that the first storm of the year already happened in mid-January.

Apon recent reassessment Thursday experts at the National Hurricane Center said that an area of low pressure of the northeastern coast of the United States should have been classified as a subtropical storm. After the reassessment the storm was renamed to AL012023.

Satellite image of the subtropical storm January 16th, 2023 from NASA World View

The next tropical system this year will be tropical depression two and named Arlene if it develops into a Tropical Storm.

Wind speeds in subtropical storms are equivalent to tropical storms, but tropical storms tend to bring in more rainfall.

