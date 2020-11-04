First week of November heating up

(WOWK) – November started with a sharp cooldown and strong winds but after Tuesday’s national election, the weather pattern shifts and much warmer temperatures are headed to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

Predictor model output for Friday, November 6

High pressure develops in the eastern part of the nation and remains there for several days which is a drying influence and this will allow for warmer temperatures all the way until the middle of next week.

There will be more clouds on Thursday but no rain, so this long stretch of warm days will be a good opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy some fresh air.

