Flakes fly early Friday with limited impact in viewing area

(WOWK) – Snow is anticipated to fall late Thursday and into early Friday but don’t look for too much to stick in the 13 News viewing area. A storm system will graze areas south of I-64 overnight and also on Friday but accumulations are expected to be light.

Predictor snow forecast amounts for Friday

The bulk of this weather system will stay to the south of the WOWK viewing area. The area of low pressure actually remains in the Deep South, crossing Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia through Friday.

As the low moves to the east and out to sea, there could be a westerly breeze that kicks out a few more flakes over the high, western-facing slopes of southern West Virginia late Friday.

It appears that on Thursday night and early Friday morning, the snow will make it as far north as I-64 but should be very light and only stick on grassy surfaces.

Predictor model output for 6:30 a.m. Friday

By Friday afternoon, only the southernmost parts of West Virginia and Kentucky will see precipitation.

Predictor model output for 4:55 p.m. Friday

Travelers headed south on I-77 or U.S. 23 will likely encounter more snow in Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina on Friday.

Predictor snow model output through Friday afternoon

Snow impact as shown on the Winter Storm Severity Index are expected to be limited in this region.

Winter Storm Severity Index in the lowest category

