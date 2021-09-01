FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Central West Virginia

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Kanawha County…

Roane County…

Braxton County…

Calhoun County…

Clay County…

Nicholas County…



At 728 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.



SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urbanareas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Sutton, Clay, Gassaway, Big Otter, Birch River, Wallback, Glen, Harrison, Flatwoods, Strange Creek, Servia, Ivydale, Frametown, Nebo, Little Birch, Procious and Centralia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.