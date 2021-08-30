Flash Flood Warning for Huntington and surrounding areas until Monday evening

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Several roads are closed across Huntington due to torrential downpours and flooded streets.

Calls started coming in to emergency responders in Cabell County around 4:30 p.m. for water on roads, followed by multiple calls for water rescue from vehicles stuck in the water.

All photos taken within a couple of blocks of 810 Memorial Blvdin Huntington at 4:30. Keep an eye on Three Pole by Ritter Park. @NWSCharlestonWV @SpencerWeather#wvwx #MountainLiquefaction pic.twitter.com/NbgTGd0QkV — Zack Paden (@zack_paden) August 30, 2021 Flood photos in Huntington used with permission – taken by Zack Paden

Marshall University cancelled all night classes as water came up over many roads around campus.

Tow trucks have been busy pulling out abandoned vehicles and road crews have been putting up road closed signs.

Roads such as 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 7th Avenue, Adams Avenue and even Memorial Boulevard have had water reported over them. Drivers have been seeking alternate routes around town only to find more water covered roads.





The flash flood warning goes until 8:15p.m. for areas from Ceredo-Kenova, due east to about Ona.

The StormTracker 13 meteorologists say the rain is losing intensity as of 5:45 p.m. but the runoff will continue for a few hours.

