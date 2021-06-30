Flash Flood Warning for parts of Lincoln and Boone Counties mid day Wednesday

(WOWK) — Too much rain in a small part of Lincoln and Boone counties has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for those areas until 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Slow moving rain has caused small streams, creeks and poor drainage areas to fill with water.
Never attempt to drive into an area where water covers the road.
