Flash Flood Warning for parts of Lincoln and Boone Counties mid day Wednesday

(WOWK) — Too much rain in a small part of Lincoln and Boone counties has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for those areas until 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Slow moving rain has caused small streams, creeks and poor drainage areas to fill with water.

Never attempt to drive into an area where water covers the road.

