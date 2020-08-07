Flash flood warning for parts of southeast Kentucky Thursday night

VIPIR Real Time Radar 7:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. August 6, 2020

FLOYD COUNTY, KY – (WOWK) A flash flood warning has been issued for central Floyd County until 12:15 a.m. Friday. As much as two inches of rain has fallen in parts of the county.

Rainfall 6:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. Thursday

The warning information from the National Weather Service indicates high water would be likely over roads in this area:

At 910 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Martin, Dana, Alphoretta, Hueysville, Hippo, Ivel, Eastern, Printer, Langley and Arkansas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

