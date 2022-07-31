A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following locations in the Tri-State area:

Boyd County, Kentucky

Southeastern Lawrence County, Ohio

West Central Cabell County, West Virginia

Northwestern Wayne County, West Virginia

This warning will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Huntington, Ashland, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Cannonsburg, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Princess, South Point, Burlington, Lockwood, Summit, Mavity and Pea Ridge.

For the latest weather alerts from StormTracker 13, click here.