CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for the following areas:

Cabell County, WV

West Central Kanawha County, WV

Northwestern Lincoln County, WV

Southwestern Mason County, WV

Southwestern Putnam County, WV

This warning will remain in effect until noon.

Residents can expect high water in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

The city of Huntington is reporting flooding in Green Valley along Fourpole Creek. They’re advising residents of Enslow Park and the southside to consider moving their vehicles to higher ground. They’re also advising residents with special medical needs to evacuate.

Remember to not drive through high water. Turn around. Don’t drown.

