FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain in the forecast will lead to possible flooding

(WOWK) – Well, it’s not like we want the rain but we’re going to get it. And it’s going to come down in buckets.

When you look at what we saw over a 24 hour period, through early Thursday morning in Jackson County, WV…you can see why we have a Flash Flood Watch.

Jackson County, WV saw rain totals of 4 to 5 inches with flooded roadways and more.

Now, when you add in the potential rain totals through Saturday, we have the ingredients for flash flooding to occur. And what you can see with this map is that there are a number of bullseyes that show up. That means there are slow-moving, pulsating storms that dump out a bunch of rain in one location.

Now look at the high temperatures for the next two days…we’re going to be sweating out everything we’ve got!

Enjoy this weather…because we have no other choice in the matter! 😉