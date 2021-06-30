Flash flood watch through early Friday for much of the region

(WOWK) — Heavy rain in some areas has already taken place through Wednesday afternoon and with more rounds of heavy rain expected, a flash flood watch has been issued for a large part of the WOWK-TV viewing area. The watches will expire at different times early Friday but it is important to remember that a “watch” means conditions are right for flash flooding and warnings may come later.

Flash flood watch in effect for counties filled in with green

One previous warning was issued for flash flooding in the Lincoln/Boone county area where radar estimates showed nearly 4 inches of rain already on Wednesday.

Doppler estimated rainfall from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

More heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches is possible between Wednesday afternoon and early Friday morning. The air mass is very heavy with moisture so storms will be prolific at producing large amounts of rainfall until drier air arrives heading into Friday.

Predictor model output of possible rain amounts through Friday evening

The main thing to remember with flash flooding is that most deaths occur in vehicles. If you see water over a roadway, never attempt to drive into that area.

