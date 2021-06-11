Flash flooding causes major damages in Wayne County

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – Among the areas affected by flash flooding, one neighborhood in Wayne County saw some major damages.

While residents along Red Oak Lane in Lavalette, West Virginia only saw high water in their backyards, others weren’t as fortunate. Along Mays Branch Road, Rachel Lafon and her family noticed the water in their front yard, but what was more noticeable was how it affected their culvert.

Some damage here in Lavalette, WV caused by flash #flooding yesterday and today.



Neighbors who were home told the Lafon’s it looked like “a wall” of mud and rock slid down the creek outside their house. Rachel Lafon says they’ve never seen anything like this, but what happened wasn’t a total shock.

Where we are at the end of the branch, it converges from the hill across the street, the hill behind me, and then, of course, the creek itself. Rachel Lafon, Lavalette resident

The water was coming from different directions and the pressure was too much for the culvert to handle. Jeremy Lafon says he had recently reinforced the culvert with large rocks thinking it would stand, but they did not expect this much water to come through it.

Two separate pipes were washed out along with the mud and rock holding the road together. Fortunately, the two pipes were recovered by neighbors down-creek.

The Lafon’s say they now have to drive through their yard and onto a road behind their house. Their plan is to build a much sturdier culvert out of concrete.



The Lafon’s weren’t the only residents affected. Down the road, neighbor Mike Hamilton and his wife came home from Knoxville, Tennessee to an unexpected surprise.

The rush of water in the creek also damaged the bridge leading to his house. Hamilton says they’ve only lived in the neighborhood for ten years, but after talking with neighbors who’ve been there longer.

They’ve never seen water come out of this like here. Mike Hamilton, Lavalette resident

Neighbors also say they saw crews working on a small section of Mays Branch Road that was falling into the creek. The Lafon’s say they also contacted FEMA to help with the damages.

