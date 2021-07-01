Flash flooding expected in Tri-State Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Flash flooding is expected in the Tri-State Thursday.

I think a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible across the region Thursday, with locally heavier rainfall possible in the heaviest pockets. With the ground in many areas already saturated, this will likely lead to flash flooding issues, especially where the rainfall was heavy on Wednesday.

The rain is expected to be the steadiest during the late morning and early afternoon. We’ll see the chance for heavy rain continue until around dinnertime, when the rain will begin to shift down to our southeast.

The heaviest rain will likely fall along and just north of the I-64 corridor, where 1-2″ of rain is expected. Locally heavier amounts will be possible.