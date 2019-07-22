Flash flooding possible across the region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In light of previous flooding and current heavy rains, a flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for a large portion of the WOWK viewing area in West Virginia and Ohio through late Monday evening and the early morning hours of Tuesday.

A county-by-county breakdown of the watch can be found here:

The latest hazardous weather discussion from the NWS reads: ” Showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will contain heavy downpours, and there will be a risk for flash flooding, especially east of the Ohio River, where a flash flood watch remains in effect into tonight. Crossing the Ohio Valley this afternoon, the cold front will cross the central Appalachians tonight. The showers and thunderstorms will end as the front crosses from the northwest to the southeast. “

Repetitive rounds of rain in any given area could produce localized flooding of small streams and creeks as these downpours are moving relatively slowly and are amid lighter, steadier showers which also contribute to soaked ground soil.

Predictor Model Output of potential rain from Monday into Tuesday morning

A “watch” means conditions are right for flash flooding in and around the area of concern. It’s important to remember to never drive into an area where moving water covers the road. Also, keep children and pets away from any fast-moving stream or creek as it is easy to slip on the muddy banks.

Lighter showers are expected in the early morning hours anywhere from I-64 to the south and I-79 to the east. These will diminish and move away fairly quickly but clouds will take some time to thin out from north to south through Tuesday.

A nice stretch of dry weather is set to follow with some big temperature changes. Please see our detailed forecast here: