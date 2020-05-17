Flash flooding, storms possible through midweek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hopefully you were able to enjoy the summer-like conditions that were present across the tri-state this weekend, because there’s a lot of rainy days ahead for the region!

It’s all thanks to a pesky upper level low that is cut off from the jet stream. With no wind able to move the storm system, it will be parked and meandering about the tri-state from Monday through at least Thursday, which will bring with it a good chance for rain each of those days.

I think the start of the day Monday will feature just a few isolated showers, but as a frontal system approaches, we’ll be looking at a good chance for storms by the late part of the day, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall, as well as an isolated strong storm or two.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a *Marginal* risk (1/5) for severe weather for Monday as a result of the weather setup. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, and this threat will be highest along and west of the Ohio River.

Following that cold front, waves of rain showers will be possible as that pesky upper level low lingers across the region. A *Flash Flood Watch* is in effect for areas mainly west of the Ohio and Tug Fork rivers, as rainfall totals over the next several days could jump well over two inches in some areas.