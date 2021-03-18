Countdown to Tax Day
Flash flooding takes center stage Thursday night followed by snow for some Friday morning

(WOWK) — The clash of hot and cold air once again produced severe weather across the WOWK viewing area with many reports of hail through the afternoon and evening. After the sun set, repetitive rounds of rain were causing flash flooding especially in areas south of I-64.

Estimates of more than two inches of rain were seen on the VIPIR Real Time Radar in parts of Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. However, some of those estimates may be inflated due to the presence of hail earlier which looks like an extremely large raindrop to the radar.

Radar rainfall estimates showing where flooding likely took place where there are yellow areas

There were several reports in Floyd County of water from Middle Creek up over the roadway after sunset Thursday.

The rainfall is expected to turn much lighter after midnight and once the area of low pressure passes to the east of the WOWK viewing area, cold air will rush in, changing some of the precipitation east of I-79 to snow in the morning. Accumulations are expected to only be light.

Predictor model output for 3 a.m. Friday morning
Predictor model output for 7 a.m. Friday

If you encounter rain over the road, never drive into that area.

The forecast calls for a really quiet period although colder and breezy on Friday with clear afternoon skies, wind gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures only topping out near 50.

Predictor model output of wind gusts in mph Friday morning

