Flash flooding taking place again Friday afternoon and evening

(WOWK) — More flash flood warnings have been issued for portions of the WOWK-TV viewing area for Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Flash flood warnings until 8pm for several counties in southern West Virginia

Parts of Wayne, Lincoln, Logan and Kanawha Counties are under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Friday. Estimates of 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area.

Flash Flood warning in Carter County KY

Parts of Carter County, Kentucky have seen almost 2 inches of rain during the afternoon. This area has already suffered flash flooding and can easily see issues again.

The flash flood watch has been extended until very late Friday night or very early Saturday morning.

The main takeaway is to avoid driving into areas where water covers the road. It’s simply too hazardous.

Stay up to date on watches and warnings with our StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it here.