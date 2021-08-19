FLASH FLOODING: Watches and warnings have been issued

UPDATE 2PM: Water issues have been reported to 13 News from residents in the Jackson County, WV area and a flash flood warning is out for that area until 4:30 p.m. Water is filling up most low spots along area roads due to 2 to 3 inches of rain in the last 3 hours in a very narrow band between Ravenswood and Ripley.

Radar at 1:54 p.m. showing intense rain in Jackson and Mason Counties in WV.

Flooding in Boone County, WV

(WOWK) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Flash Flood Warnings have also been issued off and on throughout the day.

The leftovers of what was Tropical Storm Fred hit the region Tuesday and Wednesday…that caused flooding in many locations. Then, the storms today are running over already drenched ground today. The region cannot handle anymore water because it all becomes 100% runoff. Nothing is absorbed by the earth and that’s when our raging waters take over.

Here’s a look at what happened in Danville, WV

@NWSCharlestonWV Current status at Danville Animal Clinic in Danville, Boone County WV as of 9:25am 8/19/21 #wvwx pic.twitter.com/7FPak6bJsj — Ann Lockard (@annlockardwx) August 19, 2021

At 1:12 PM EDT, 5 ESE Fort GAY [Wayne Co, WV] 911 CALL CENTER reports FLASH FLOOD. REPORTS OF FLOODING ALONG MILL CREEK. https://t.co/ag2C5cJma5 — IEMBot RLX (@iembot_rlx) August 19, 2021

At 1:07 PM EDT, East Lynn Lake [Wayne Co, WV] 911 CALL CENTER reports FLASH FLOOD. REPORTS OF FLOODING IN EAST LYNN. https://t.co/pI0VIYKnCJ — IEMBot RLX (@iembot_rlx) August 19, 2021

The rain shower and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Here’s a look at the latest watches and warnings:

These rain totals also tell the story: