September 04 2021 03:30 pm

FLASH FLOODING: Watches and warnings have been issued

Weather

UPDATE 2PM: Water issues have been reported to 13 News from residents in the Jackson County, WV area and a flash flood warning is out for that area until 4:30 p.m. Water is filling up most low spots along area roads due to 2 to 3 inches of rain in the last 3 hours in a very narrow band between Ravenswood and Ripley.

Radar at 1:54 p.m. showing intense rain in Jackson and Mason Counties in WV.
(WOWK) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Flash Flood Warnings have also been issued off and on throughout the day.

The leftovers of what was Tropical Storm Fred hit the region Tuesday and Wednesday…that caused flooding in many locations. Then, the storms today are running over already drenched ground today. The region cannot handle anymore water because it all becomes 100% runoff. Nothing is absorbed by the earth and that’s when our raging waters take over.

Here’s a look at what happened in Danville, WV

The rain shower and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Here’s a look at the latest watches and warnings:
These rain totals also tell the story:

