Flood threat remains high as Ida’s remnants approach

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The threat for flooding continues over the next couple of days as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move into the region.

The entire region is under a *Flash Flood Watch* through Wednesday afternoon as we’re expecting heavy rainfall to return Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday morning.

Ida’s effects will begin to be directly felt by the early afternoon Tuesday. Once it rains, it won’t stop until the afternoon Wednesday. During this period, an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches of new rainfall is possible to go along with all of the heavy rainfall we’ve seen over the last week.

Speaking of which, there have been some locations that have seen over four inches of rain over the last week, particularly over the last couple of days. This amount of rainfall is just priming us for flash flooding issues.

Ida’s rain will be the heaviest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the storm moves over the region before heading northeast. It is then that we have our highest risk of seeing high water issues develop.

How much rain needs to cause problems? For most of us, it’s around 2 inches of rain over 6 hours, but for the areas that saw the heavy rain on Monday, this value is much lower – yielding a better chance for flash flooding to occur.

The good news is that once we get past Wednesday, we have a *bunch* of sunshine on the way for the rest of the week!

