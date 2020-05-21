FLOOD WARNING: Middle Fork of Mud River at Flood Stage

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

Flood Warning for…

Cabell County in West Virginia…

Northern Lincoln County in West Virginia…

Southwestern Putnam County in West Virginia…



Cabell County in West Virginia… Northern Lincoln County in West Virginia… Southwestern Putnam County in West Virginia… Until 1000 AM EDT.



At 408 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated a reading of 12.34ft at the

Middle Fork Mud River at Griffithsville with a flood stage of

12.00ft. Nearby locations are running in action stage. Flooding is

already occurring in the warning area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen previously and there is an additional half to an

inch of rain expected to follow. Keep an eye out for high water on

roadways.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Huntington, Hamlin, Hurricane, Barboursville, Milton, Culloden,

Ona, Spurlockville, Teays Valley, West Hamlin, Sweetland, Myra,

Salt Rock, Griffithsville, Palermo, Yawkey, Pea Ridge and Alkol.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

Flooding is occurring along the Mud River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.