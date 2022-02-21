(WOWK) – Warm temperatures kick off the week but heavy rain will spoil the warm weather party. The Ohio River has been raging of late and it will still be rather full through the rest of the week.

A Flood Watch has been issued along the Ohio River and across eastern Kentucky. Rain totals are going to be exceedingly high for the week.

In total, now through Thursday evening, rain totals will be exceeding 4 inches in many locations.

Thursday will be primarily rain but we cannot rule out some froze precipitation working its way in during some of the morning hours, especially in Ohio.

We will continue to watch our area rivers as flooding is still possible.

And, as a reminder …