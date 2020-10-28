Flood watch in parts of West Virginia ahead of expected heavy rains from Zeta and a look at sharply colder weather to start next week

(WOWK) – Flood watches have been posted for the eastern side of West Virginia where the center of the leftover low pressure center from Hurricane Zeta are expected to travel although the entire WOWK TV viewing area is expected to see heavy, soaking rain starting late Wednesday night.

Flood watches as of Wednesday afternoon.

Projected path of travel of Zeta as of Wednesday afternoon

Rain should begin to move in from the south, well ahead of the actual storm center. Heavy rain will lift in before the sun comes up and the heaviest amounts of rain will fall from about 4am until mid afternoon.

Predictor model output for 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Storms will move south to north.

Predictor model output for 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Storms will move south to north.

There will be a chance for isolated lightning within the rain bands and our Lightning Predictor shows an enhanced area of lightning in southern West Virginia generally over southern West Virginia some time after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Lightning Predictor for 8:30 a.m. Thursday

The largest part of the system will already be through the area by 4:30 p.m. Thursday but there will be some light, leftover rain showers that linger even until mid morning Friday as a second area of low pressure follows over night and through early Friday.

Predictor model output for 4:30 p.m. Thursday showing light rain only.

Overall model projections for rainfall show 3 inches or more over southeastern WV and up through the Eastern Panhandle. This is the reason for the flood watches. Also a second area of more than two inches of rain fall from Huntington to the west. More flood watches are possible in these areas. Street flooding is a possibility. River flooding isn’t very likely.

Predictor model output for anticipated rainfall from this weather event through Friday afternoon

Winds with this system should not be too strong but could gust up to 25 mph in some areas at times on Thursday.

Predictor model output for wind gusts in mph for late morning Thursday.

In terms of wind and a big change in the weather, a strong cold front is coming Sunday that could cause stronger winds and certainly will drop the temperature much cooler than the remnants of Zeta will.

Predictor model output for late morning Sunday with a sharp cold front coming through

Winds could easily gust above 30 mph on Sunday with the next cold front and highs will only likely recover into the mid 40s for Monday.

