(WOWK) – We were dry most of this Wednesday, but heavy rain showers will move in overnight. StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that due to heavy rain earlier in the week we could see localized flooding in our area tomorrow.

Current Flood Watches

Flood watches are currently isolated to location in Ohio and northern West Virginia. Heavy rain is expected through the morning hours. The main system will move out of the region by the afternoon hours. Use the slideshow below to see when the rain will move through your neighborhood.

Predictor Snapshot 3AM Thursday

Predictor Snapshot 6AM Thursday

Predictor Snapshot 9AM Thursday

Predictor Snapshot 12PM Thursday

Predictor Snapshot 3PM Thursday

Some of these showers will bring breezier winds, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are not seeing any signs for damaging winds. We will still see chances for scattered thunderstorms through the evening hours, but the rain will dry up overnight. Friday will be another mostly dry day to end the work week.

