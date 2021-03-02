Flooded Ohio River causes trouble miles away for backed up tributaries in Cabell County

(BARBOURSVILLE, WV) — Even though Barboursville, West Virginia sits miles away from the actual Ohio River, other rivers that flow through the area have also backed up and flooded, causing traffic nightmares and making it hard just to get around for many people. It’s a problem many areas near the Ohio River are facing across the WOWK-TV viewing area Tuesday and likely well into Wednesday.

The main waterway through the area is the Guyandotte River which flows south to north but takes many twists and turns and those turns have been overflowing in many areas.

Guyandotte River in light blue with known road closures circled in red due to even smaller creeks rising out of their banks. There could easily be many more local closures in and along the area.

The main thoroughfare, U.S. Route 60, was closed in several areas as water rose across the road from various waterways. Motorists were able to get off at exit 18.5, the main Barboursville exit but could not venture toward Route 60 due to the Mud and Guyandotte Rivers backing up onto the roads.

Vehicles turning around at U.S. Route 60 on Big Ben Bowen Highway (I-64 Exit 18.5)

Not far away, Cyrus Creek overflowed where it meets the Mud River, flowing into the Fellowship Baptist Church on U.S. Route 60 and threatening several other businesses.

Water in the Fellowship Baptist Church in Barboursville, WV from Dwayne Gue

Water over U.S. Route 60 at West Mall Road in Cabell County

Water from Cyrus Creek and the Mud River in businesses in the Barboursville area from Dwayne Gue

A few miles away in the Williamsburg Colony subdivision, water from the Guyandotte River left neighbors stuck in their homes or paddling with canoes in the flooded street to get around.

Williamsburg Colony subdivision flooding – Photo by: Jason Toy

Williamsburg Colony subdivision flooding – Photo by: Jason Toy

Alternate Route 10, also known as Davis Creek Road, was flooded due to water from Davis Creek getting backed up as it could not flow well into the Guyandotte. This meant that the only real way in to the Barboursville downtown/main business area along U.S. Route 60 was to come in from the I-64 29th Street exit area. Traffic was at a standstill for a few miles during evening rush hour from Farmdale road all the way to the 29th Street exit.

When the river leaves you one way in and one way out … Route 60 jammed from Farmdale Rd. to I-64 at 29th Street. Pack your patience friends. Likely one more day of this. #flooding @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/yRA1pSUGZP — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) March 2, 2021

As for when the water will go down, the Ohio River, where all of the Guyandotte River water dumps, it appear that the crest will take place late Wednesday. Once that water level begins to drop, all of the other rivers and streams and creeks that back up into the Ohio River will have a chance to fall once again.

Until the water can drop, expect more delays for the Wednesday morning commute, possibly extending into Wednesday evening. Water levels should fall more rapidly in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to keep up with any alerts and even see news stories and videos any time by downloading it for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.