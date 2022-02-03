Flooding a concern in the Tri-State

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK)—Mother Nature is throwing another wintry mix our way. Along with ice, there’s also the risk for high water. Along the Ohio River Thursday in Mason County, people were already keeping an eye out for flooding. Inside a coffee shop in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, people were getting out of the rain and warming up with a hot lunch.

“We come down here every day of the week. Weather does not keep us from coming to the Coffee Grinder,” said Mason County Rick Handley. He said the ice was still more of a concern than high water.

“They’ve been predicting this for over a week now,” Handley said. “I just got off the phone canceling a meeting I was supposed to have this evening.”

Around Point Pleasant people pulled out their umbrellas as they walked along the sidewalks. Throughout the area, the ground is saturated, and there is standing water in places. In some spots snow from the previous storms is still piled up. Even though the ice is the threat that has most people talking flooding is also a concern.

“Just need to be careful with flood warnings,” said Tim Martin, Point Pleasant, WV. “Avoid getting into water that is above and beyond your control with your vehicle.”

As temperatures drop and things start to freeze road conditions could be especially dangerous. It is definitely not a good time to try to drive through high water.

“Everyone just needs to be very cautious. Stay in if you can. Stay safe. Drive very carefully and just be careful,” Martin said.

Thursday the EMS team in Mason County was preparing for the upcoming storm by making sure they are fully staffed and have extra crews on call.