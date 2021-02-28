Flooding in Cabell County: neighbors clear out debris in culvert

ONA, WV (WOWK) — While the rain did have a big impact on flooding many areas, neighbors along Fudges Creek Road in Ona, West Virginia were faced with another challenge, debris from previous storms.

The ice storms that hit the area a couple of weeks ago knocked down trees all over the tri-state. The leftover limbs and other debris is now causing problems with drainage in some areas.

Tree limbs, wires, and pieces of electric poles were all found stuck inside a culvert outside Jeff Dailey’s house.

In Ona, WV: Neighbors say there's around 6 feet of debris in a culvert right outside their house. The cleanup efforts may take a while to prevent property damage.#storm #Flood #neighbors @StormTracker13 pic.twitter.com/vddGUWfxhb — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) February 28, 2021

Dailey says, he and his two sons were cleaning out the culvert in an attempt to avoid any property damage.



Residents in Ona pull out several piles of tree limbs and other debris from a culvert. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

One of Dailey’s sons went down into the culvert, while the other stayed back in order to pull him to safety if necessary. Once they reinforced a chain around a portion of the tree limbs, they then hooked it to a truck and began pulling out large piles of debris.

The three men were forced to repeat this process several times to make sure there were no more blockages.

Other neighbors also came over to lend a helping hand. One of their neighbors Lee Hale brought over tools to assist in any flooding situation.

They need some help and I have stuff that I can help them with, so I might as well offer it up. I had an air mover, so I just brought it down. Lee Hale, Ona resident

Another neighbor also dug out out an extra ditch with a backhoe to help direct the water away from the house.

The three men cleaned out most of the culvert and Dailey says they will be prepared for any more challenges should they arise.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.