Flooding in Sissonville after heavy rain

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Northern Kanawha County is experiencing flooding after Sunday’s heavy rain.

Officials say high water reports have been located in Sissonville due to the excess runoff and blackwater from nearby rivers like the Pocatalico and creeks like Tupper Creek.

Many people have called first responders to get people who made the unwise decision to drive through standing water that they didn’t know was too deep for their vehicles.

None of those incidents resulted in serious injury – although their cars and trucks may not be so lucky once they dry out.

Flooding is causing issues for residents in the area, but streams and creeks will drop significantly while rivers will remain high through overnight hours.