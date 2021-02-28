Flooding spreads over region, more rain through late Sunday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Flood warnings are in effect for large swaths of the WOWK viewing area and more could be issued until the rains stop some time early Monday.

As much as two inches of rain has already fallen in the northern 2/3 of the WOWK area and another one to two inches is possible over the time frame of Sunday afternoon until early Sunday morning. This has already caused streams and creeks to rise out of their banks in many locations in the WOWK viewing area.

Drainage issues causing flooding along Woodville Drive (3772 in photo). Creek feeds into Four Pole. Road covering small bridge (circled).



Cedar Crest Drive covered in several spots. @NWSCharlestonWV @SpencerWeather #WVWX pic.twitter.com/EORBqqUpA1 — Zack Paden (@zack_paden) February 28, 2021

Scenes like this will likely be repeated in many low lying areas from I-64 to the north until some time Monday. Southern West Virginia and southeast Kentucky can see similar issues with localized flooding as the heavy rains spread to the south later in the afternoon and overnight. Below is a look at high-resolution Predictor model output through 5 a.m. Monday

Other risks exist with very loose, saturated soils and many trees already leaning or having toppled after the recent ice storms. More mud and rock slides are possible which could also topple more trees. Stronger wind gusts are also possible after about 4 p.m. which adds to the chances of weather related tree damage. Power outages of the scale seen in the ice storm are not anticipated, but there could easily be some new spotty power outages.

don't wait for a flash flood warning to take action if water is rising near you… just get to high ground and don't drive into any area where water covers the road.

