Floods damage 25 homes in West Hamlin

WEST HAMLIN, WV (WOWK)—Crews responded to intense flooding in the West Hamlin, West Virginia area on Thursday night.

As many as 25 homes have been damaged, and two of them were destroyed. One family with a newborn had the front of their house ripped away by the floods.

50 families reported being trapped due to a washed-out culvert, and no drinking water for West Hamlin is available due to flooding damage. Route 3 in the area is reported to be under two feet of water from Bias Fork.

13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt walks us through the damage.

The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department says they rescued around 10 people. They started rescuing people from their vehicles around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, but they were unable to reach people trapped in their homes until around 9:00 p.m. They said they were out rescuing people until after midnight. One person was transported to the hospital.

