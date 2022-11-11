(WOWK) — We saw several rain showers and thunderstorms today due to remnants of Nicole passing through. Cold air is moving in behind these showers, and here’s how it will affect the games tomorrow.

Kickoff and final conditions for Marshall 75 game in Huntington, WV

We will see some lighter rain showers move in for the afternoon hours, but the rain will clear up by the end of the game. We will see cold temperatures as highs will only be in the lower to mid 40s, and temperatures will drop into the 30s by the end of the game. You definitely will want ponchos and jackets on hand.

Kickoff and final conditions for WVU vs Oklahoma in Morgantown, WV

It will be a bit warmer in Morgantown tomorrow thanks to the cold air arrive slightly later. Still highs will only be in the 40s, and we will still have chances for lighter rain showers throughout the game. You definitely will want ponchos and jackets on hand.

