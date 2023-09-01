(WOWK) We’ve seen great weather to close out this week, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that great football weather is in the forecast!

High school Football Forecast

Skies will stay clear through the evening hours tonight meaning there should be no weather issues today for high school football across West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky. Our game of the week is Herbert Hoover at Winfield.

They great weather will extend into the long weekend which is good news for college football fans.

Marshall Gametime Conditions

Skies will stay clear all day over Huntington. The Herd will host the Albany Great Danes at 6 pm on Saturday. It will be hot to start the game, but we will cool down to the 70s by halftime.

WVU vs Penn State Gametime Conditions

WVU will be on the road this week at Penn State. We will see a little more cloud cover at the end of the game, but you won’t have to worry about ponchos as there is no rain chance. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.

