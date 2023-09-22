(WOWK) – We’ve seen some calm weather this week, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that the mild weather will continue for high school football games tonight!

High School Football Forecast

Dry conditions will continue through the evening hours so leave the ponchos behind if you plan on heading to a high school football game tonight. It will be a bit chillier at the end of the game so you may want to bring a light jacket with you.

Marshall Football Forecast

Tomorrow in Huntington the Thundering Herd will host Virginia Tech at noon. Dry weather will stick around in Huntington, but temperatures will be a bit cooler than today.

WVU Football Forecast

Tomorrow in Morgantown the Mountaineers will host Texas Tech’s Red Raiders at 3:30 PM. There will be chances for scattered rain showers, so ponchos and rain jackets are advised.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!