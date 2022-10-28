(WOWK) — We’ve seen some great weather this week so far! Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist will tell you how weather conditions will hold up for high school football games tonight, and college football games tomorrow. Here’s the current WVSSAC rankings.

Kickoff, and drive home temperatures for the WOWK-TV viewing area

High temperatures for the day did warm up to the 60s, but most temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 50s by kickoff. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the game but will drop into the upper 40s during the 4 quarter. Skies will stay nice and clear, and there will be light winds coming from the east. 0% chance for rain.

Kickoff and drive home temperatures for Morgantown, WV

The Mountaineers will host the TCU Horned Frogs tomorrow at noon. Clearer skies overnight will give us a chiller morning, but we will warm up to the 50s for tailgating, and we’ll be in the upper 50s for kickoff. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s around halftime, and we will stay in the lower 60s for the end of the game. Winds will be light coming from the east, and skies will stay mostly clear with a 0% chance for rain.

Kickoff and drive home temperatures Huntington, WV

At 7pm Saturday Marshall will host Coastal Carolina. Football superfans may be able to catch parts of both games live. Temperatures will still be around the lower 60s at 7pm, but temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the game. Partly cloudy skies will build up just before kickoff, and cloud cover will gradually build up throughout the game. Rain chances will stay at 0% for this game as well.

