Football forecasts look fantastic!

(WOWK) — The weather is improving just in time for area football games this weekend.

Friday night high school games will be played in wonderful and mild conditions, with sunny skies at kickoff and a nice and cool evening with 60s as games conclude.

All five of the major football programs we cover have home games and on Saturday the weather couldn’t be more perfect for all of those games.

Let’s look at them in chronological order starting with the Ohio State Buckeys at 12 p.m. hosting Oregon:

Just a little bit down the road, the Ohio Bobcats are at home at 2 p.m. in Athens:

Next, it’s WVU kicking off at 5 p.m. in Morgantown against Long Island University:

At 6:30 p.m. Marshall is home against North Carolina Central:

Rounding out the day, Kentucky is at home against Missouri with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field:

All in all it looks great for any of the area football games so if you’re going, enjoy the nice weather and drive safely to and from the games.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.