Football forecasts look fantastic!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — The weather is improving just in time for area football games this weekend.

Friday night high school games will be played in wonderful and mild conditions, with sunny skies at kickoff and a nice and cool evening with 60s as games conclude.

All five of the major football programs we cover have home games and on Saturday the weather couldn’t be more perfect for all of those games.

Let’s look at them in chronological order starting with the Ohio State Buckeys at 12 p.m. hosting Oregon:

Just a little bit down the road, the Ohio Bobcats are at home at 2 p.m. in Athens:

Next, it’s WVU kicking off at 5 p.m. in Morgantown against Long Island University:

At 6:30 p.m. Marshall is home against North Carolina Central:

Rounding out the day, Kentucky is at home against Missouri with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field:

All in all it looks great for any of the area football games so if you’re going, enjoy the nice weather and drive safely to and from the games.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter