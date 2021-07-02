Forecast changes: Adding a chance of storms late July 4th

(WOWK) — New weather models reveal a chance for some showers and storms toward the end of Sunday, the 4th of July, which could mean some outdoor activities could be impacted with brief rain and thunder.

Weather setup for Sunday

The showers and storms won’t last all day Sunday, they will be scattered and the timeframe is brief as they pass through the area fairly quickly as seen below on Predictor

Predictor model output 5pm Sunday

Predictor model output 7 p.m. Sunday

Predictor model output 10:10 p.m. Sunday

