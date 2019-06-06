StormTracker 13 Forecast Details

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder likely. A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected, with locally heavier rainfall possible in storms in southern Ohio. Low temperatures in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few rain showers likely, especially before noon. High temperatures around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall totals between a quarter and a half inch is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing skies from west to east and much chillier, as a northwesterly breeze dominates our weather pattern. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight, with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunny skies with hardly a cloud in the sky! High temperatures in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy, with an isolated storm or two possible in the late afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few scattered storms possible in the afternoon. High temperatures in the middle 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, with scattered storms likely. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, with scattered storms likely. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

WEDNESDAY

LIKE A BROKEN RECORD – Mostly cloudy, with scattered storms likely. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.