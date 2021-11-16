Forecast: Hot, then not

(WOWK) — Temperatures climbed above normal on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. The normal high is in the upper 50s for the region this time of November.

Cirrus clouds at sunset in Pike County, Kentucky Tuesday evening. Photo: Mary Reed Runyon used with permission

Wednesday looks to be even warmer with high temperatures moving into the mid 70s by the afternoon but that’s as warm as things are going to be the rest of the week.

Thursday is a transition day with rain and even a mixed bag of precipitation of rain and wet snow late in the day for some.

Predictor model output for Thursday evening showing mixed precip

By Friday, cold air has taken back over in the region for a day.

The weekend is close to normal then several reinforcing shots of cold air come into the area from the northwest Sunday and Monday, leaving us well below normal in the morning Tuesday, dipping back into the low 20s. This should be a big day of travel before Thanksgiving so bundle up if you are headed out.

Next week is Thanksgiving week and as mentioned, there is a lot of travel going on. The temperature outlook for the whole week is for below normal temperatures.

The early look at Thanksgiving Day itself shows highs about 8 degrees below normal. We will keep an eye on this as there could be some changes this far ahead of the day itself.

